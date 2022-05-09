Russia is celebrating the 77th anniversary of its victory over Germany on Monday, and President Vladimir Putin is set to deliver a long-awaited speech on developments in his country’s war against Ukraine.

A military parade will also be held on Red Square in Moscow to mark the occasion, and about 11,000 soldiers are expected to participate. It will be on display

Also tanks and other military equipment.

Eight combat aircraft will form the letter “Z” in the sky, which is the official symbol of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The letter “Z” stands for

Russian “The Pobedo” which means “for victory”.

There has been speculation that on Monday Putin may order a general or partial mobilization of soldiers, although the Kremlin has already denied this, calling it “meaningless”.

Unlike in previous years, this year’s show will not be attended by guests from foreign leaders.