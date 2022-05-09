While competition is raging at the moment between a number of candidates strongly to form the new government, the matter remains dependent on the results of the legislative elections to be held in the country next June, which will determine the coalition that has the majority, and whose leader Emmanuel Macron must appoint a new head of the prospective government.

Several French reports talked about the possibility of a woman running for the high position, and Justice Minister Elizabeth Borne topped the list of candidates for the position, and was succeeded by Veronique Bedag, who served as director of the office of former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, as well as Valerie Rayo, head of the Socialist Parliamentary Bloc in the French National Assembly.

In addition to many other names, most notably, Crystal Morancy, President of the La Loire region (Republicans Party) and Catherine Vautran (Minister of Social Cohesion under former President Jacques Chirac and President of the Urban Compound of Reims), as well as the Minister of the Environment under former President Nicolas Sarkozy, Natalie Kosescu Morezia. .

On the most prominent feature of the next prime minister, researcher and political analyst Nizar Al-Jalidi is likely to be a technocrat, not a political figure, but an expert in economic affairs and with high efficiency, enabling her to be able to overcome the difficulties of the current stage, all of which revolve around the deterioration of economic conditions as a result of the Ukrainian war and its worsening repercussions on Europe. .

Reports expect that if a technocratic figure is appointed to the position of prime minister, the current Minister of Agriculture, Julian Donnermondi, could head the government.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Jalidi said that the next French government will face mainly 3 main challenges, the first relates to the economic crisis in the country and the extent to which it can absorb the crazy price hikes and fear as a result of a global food crisis that will inevitably affect Europe, as well as concern related to the prospects of Stopping Russian gas supplies.

And also the challenges related to energy and immigration files, the conflict in Libya, and the desire to improve the partnership with Algeria, but the biggest challenge at the present time relates to what is before the formation of the government, and the largest part of it may fall on President Macron because it relates to the legislative elections that will determine the identity of the prime minister according to the majority that You will be able to decide the results.

The competition between French parties is raging weeks before the legislative elections that will lead to the selection of the prime minister, while French President Emmanuel Macron is facing unprecedented pressure to settle the race, competing with the coalition of left-wing parties led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, which does not hide its goal of imposing a government of coexistence on the president. The republic, in addition to the growing strength of the extreme right, which is expected to win a record number of seats in these elections.