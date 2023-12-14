He stated in his annual press conference in Moscow, “There will be peace when we achieve our goals. They do not change. I will remind you of what we talked about: the eradication of Nazism and the disarmament and neutrality of Ukraine.”

“With regard to disarmament, they do not want to negotiate and therefore we are forced to take other measures, including military measures,” Putin said.

He added that the two sides “agreed to this during talks in Istanbul,” but Ukraine, as he said, later disavowed the agreements.

He continued, “Either we agree or settle (the issue) by force.”

Putin called on Ukraine to remain neutral and not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Regarding relations with Washington, Putin stressed that there are no basic conditions for restoring relations with the United States and that it must first respect Russia, pointing out that European Union countries have largely lost their sovereignty and are making decisions that harm them.

The Russian President considered that his country did not spoil its relations with Europe, but rather that European countries did so, ignoring Russia's interests.