General Motors' ambitions regarding electrification remain unchanged. There had been rumors in recent weeks of a possible postponement of the deadline after which the American giant will sell only electric vehicles, but this will not be the case: the 2035 continues to be confirmed as a turning point year, in which the transition to pure electric will effectively be completed by General Motors. “Our plan is to sell only electric vehicles, our plan has been designed to respond to the customer wherever he is”Mary said BarCEO of General Motors.

Despite the delays

No change of plans therefore, despite the fact that in recent months there have been successive announcements relating to delays and production cuts linked to electric models. In October, for example, General Motors admitted it had abandoned plans to build 400,000 electric vehicles from 2022 through mid-2024, as production of electric pickup trucks at its Orion Township plant in Michigan is delayed by a year. Also during the same month, the American giant has canceled a $5 billion plan to jointly develop low-cost electric vehicles in collaboration with Honda.

Achievable regulations

“I think we're in a good position with the number of electric vehicles we're rolling out – added Barra, who spoke at the Washington Economic Club – I think we just need to make sure the regulations stay on line with where the customer is, the charging has to be there.” The CEO of the American group then turned to the Biden administration, asking it to ensure that the strict regulations relating to vehicle emissions that it is pursuing are doable.

Electric future

Barra had also spoken about the company's electric future in recent days, giving his usual end-of-year speech on the company's performance: “We are placing the right voices in the right segments to excite EV enthusiasts and convert EV connoisseurs. We are working hard, together with various industry bodies and government bodies, to grow the public charging infrastructure. We have to convince potential customers of electric vehicles that their travel experience will be as simple and seamless as an ICE experience. And as demand increases, we will have the production capacity to meet it.”