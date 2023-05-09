Putin said in a speech on the occasion of “Victory Day” that the world is witnessing a “turning point,” stressing that Moscow wants to see a peaceful future.

The Russian president said that “the Western elites show a state of hostility and hatred towards Russia.”

He added, “The fateful battles for our people have always been sacred. We are confident of reaching moral ends and results, and we bow before everyone who fights on the front. How much the future of our people is linked to. We are all ready to help and pray for you.”

Putin stressed that “the memory of the victory is sacred for Russia, we appreciate the participants in this victory,” and that “an attempt to distort the results of World War II will blow up the centers of development, and Western arrogance will turn the world into a tragedy.”

Russia celebrates this anniversary this year with a military parade in Red Square amid tight security measures in the wake of a series of drone attacks, including an attack on the Kremlin itself that Moscow blames on Ukraine.

Victory Day is one of the most important public holidays in Russia, and the Russians commemorate the great sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during what is known as the Great Patriotic War between 1941 and 1945, which claimed the lives of about 27 million citizens.

Putin often likens the Ukraine war to the challenge the Soviet Union faced after Hitler’s Nazi invasion in 1941. Putin describes the war as a battle against Nazi-inspired nationalists.