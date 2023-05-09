Mercedes is impatient to get to Imola to take part in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. After a terrible year like 2022 in terms of performance and the technical reiteration of following the guidelines of the bankruptcy project this season as well, the first big package will arrive at Imola that will change the face of the W14s.

It is a real revolution on a visual, conceptual and technical level, with the clear intention of returning to being the team that has won world titles in succession and the only one capable of contending for the iris with Red Bull all the way over the past 2 years.

On the sidelines of the Miami Grand Prix, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff explained what his team will bring, the updates designed for Imola. In Mercedes there is optimism, because the data related to the W14 version B seem to be more than comforting. As always, however, the track will tell the only concrete truth.

“We think we know what we are doing to change the car and we will soon see if the data on the track will be in line with what we have from the virtual simulations. It will be good to have many close races, because we will be able to understand how the car will work and it will give us margin for filter the data and make subsequent decisions in terms of updates”.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“We are trying to increase the downforce, but also to improve our mechanical platform. For this at Imola we will introduce a new bodywork, a new bottom and a new front suspension, which is quite important. It is a rather large operation. A great intervention. We will have to learn a lot and look for correlations from the virtual simulations, where our lap time is good”.

The updates that Mercedes will bring to Imola will be important not only to try to revive the current season, which started in the worst possible way since the Sakhir tests, but also to find a sufficiently convincing basis to form what will be the cornerstone for realizing the car for next season.

“The update we are bringing will help us define our direction for next year and understand the various areas that we believe may play a role in why the car is so tricky to drive.”

Having understood since the Bahrain tests that the W14 led Mercedes to direct all resources to the new components that will revolutionize the concept of the car itself. An important decision, but which – according to Wolff – will allow the German team not to exceed the Budget Cap and still have resources for further developments.

“For us it will be possible to develop the new version of the W14 even with the Budget Cap in force. Because if you take a new development direction you focus on a single project. So it should be fine. Then, until now, we have not introduced no update for the current W14, so we won’t have any problems”.