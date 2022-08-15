The Russian President, Vladimir Putinoffered this Monday, in the midst of the war in Ukraine, to arm its allies with modern equipment. Latin AmericaAsia and Africa that do not submit to the dictates of the West.

“Russia is ready to offer its allies and partners the most modern weaponsfrom firearms to armored vehicles, artillery, military aviation and assault drones”, said the president at the opening of ‘Armia-2022’, the largest military fair in that country.

The event is attended by representatives of more than a hundred countries, who will be able to see this week “more than 28,000” types of modern dual-use weapons, civil and military, at the Alábino military estate and the Kúbinka airfield, on the outskirts from Moscow.

Among the delegations that appeared at the VIII edition of the fair is the Venezuelan, headed by General Ricardo Ramos, Vice Minister of Education for Defense.

Putin addressed the foreign delegations attending the event on Monday and spoke about his weapons, just as many analysts question the ability of the Russian Army to liberate the Ukrainian Donbas despite its clear superiority in weapons.

And it is that in recent weeks the Ukrainian Army has received numerous supplies of heavy weapons from the West that have allowed it to break Russian supply chains and slow down the enemy advance.

Therefore, Putin stressed that “sincerely values ​​the historically strong, friendly and trusting ties with the countries of Latin America, Asia and Africa”, where Russia has “many allies, partners and co-religionists”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also stressed that these countries “do not submit to the so-called hegemonic power.” “Its leaders show authentic character and do not subordinate to anyone, since they are committed to sovereign development and to collectively solving regional and global security problems based on international law. In this way, they contribute to the defense of the multipolar world”, he commented when addressing military personnel from different countries in the Patriot exhibition pavilion, accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Russian leader added that “he advocates the development of the broadest and most multilateral military-technical cooperation possible. Today, in conditions of the formation of a multipolar world, this is especially important”.

In addition, he invited “allies and partners” to participate in joint maneuvers and encouraged those countries to send their soldiers to Russian academies for military training.

The head of the Kremlin also stressed that “practically all” the weapons that Russia wants to export “has been used in real military actions,” without specifying whether he was referring to Syria and Ukraine.

Inauguration of ‘Armia-2022’, the largest military fair in that country.

“Many of these weapons outperform their foreign counterparts by years, if not decades,” he said, referring to hypersonic and high-precision weapons, far superior in tactical-technical terms and capable of overcoming any anti-missile shield, according to Moscow.

Putin also proposed to the interested parties the joint development of new types of weapons under equal conditions, that is, including the transfer of technology and gave as an example the cooperation with the countries of the post-Soviet space and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which are led by Russia. and Chinese.

Russia sincerely appreciates the historically strong, friendly and trusting ties with the countries of Latin America.

And in another challenge to the West, the Russian president on Monday offered to expand relations with North Korea, sending a congratulatory message to the country for its Liberation Day holiday, which marks the end of Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

Putin’s message noted that the two countries would “continue to expand comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts,” according to the Korean Central News Agency.

And on the war with Ukraine, Putin assured on Monday that his troops “accurately fulfill all the tasks that were set for them.” “Step by step they liberate Donbas,” he said, while the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that during the day Russian troops made several attempts to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines in the Donetsk region, but were repulsed. .

