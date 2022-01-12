Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the Cabinet of Ministers two weeks to prepare for the next blow of the coronavirus pandemic. He stated this at a meeting with members of the government, reports TASS Wednesday, January 12th.

“We need to mobilize institutions of various kinds – federal, regional, local, and sectoral,” the head of state said.

He noted that “there are absolutely obvious things that you can’t do anything about,” meaning people communicate and travel abroad, including to countries with a difficult epidemiological situation, which is why new outbreaks of COVID are possible in Russian regions. nineteen.

In this regard, Putin instructed the head of the government, Mikhail Mishustin, “to work out this with the regions in the very near future.”

The head of state believes that the New Year holidays could not but affect the situation with COVID-19 in the country. In this regard, new outbreaks of the incidence of coronavirus are possible in Russian regions.

In general, the President described the epidemiological situation as very difficult.

Putin stressed that the country should increase the volume of testing for COVID-19 and continue the vaccination campaign. He instructed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to work out the issue of increasing the rate of vaccination.

According to the President, the situation with the coronavirus in the world remains difficult

The head of state indicated that the number of cases in Europe and the United States remains high. At the same time, he especially noted the situation in the United States.

The whole world [затронут новым штаммом]… There are 1.3 million cases in the United States, that’s amazing! Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to him, a similar state of affairs is observed in some European states.

Sputnik V is more effective than other vaccines against the omicron-strain of coronavirus, Putin believes

According to the head of state, the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the omicron strain of coronavirus is quite high, and it can work against this variant of COVID-19 better than other drugs.

“Apparently, Sputnik V is working quite effectively. Perhaps even more effective than other vaccines that are used in the world, ”the Russian president said.

Despite the low lethality of the omicron strain, it can grow in Russia, says the virologist

According to available data, the lethality of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is lower than that of the delta strain. Larisa Popovich, director of the Institute for Health Economics, National Research University Higher School of Economics, said this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

However, at very high levels of omicron-strain infections, however, the number of deaths may remain at the same level or even slightly increase compared to the delta variant, she said.

“In countries where less than 40 percent are vaccinated, the mortality rate of those who have recovered from the omicron is 6-7 percent. Where 90 percent are vaccinated, it was about one percent in the delta, ”she said.

The expert suggested that with the level of vaccination achieved in our country, “we will not go beyond our 2-3 percent mortality rate.”

Golikova named the number of cases of omicron-strain detected in Russia

In Russia, 698 cases of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus infection have been recorded, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. According to her, most of them are in the Moscow region.

698 cases of infection with the omicron strain COVID-19 recorded in Russia

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister believes that a new rise in the incidence of coronavirus in the country is inevitable.

Golikova also said that the rate of collective immunity to coronavirus decreased over the New Year holidays – it was 63.2 percent. She added that as of January 12, 69.5 percent of beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied in the country.

Earlier on January 12, it was reported that over the past day, 17,946 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Russia. The total number of cases during the entire time of the pandemic was 10 702 150.