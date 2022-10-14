The Russian President, Vladimir Putinsaid today that there will be no more “massive” attacks against Ukraine for now after the rain of missiles and drones this week on several regions, while the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, promised to defeat Russia.

“Now there is no need for massive attacks. Now we have other objectives (…),” he said after two days of regional summits in Astana. “We’ll see later,” she added quickly. Putin also assured that He “never” set himself the goal of “annihilating” Ukraine and does not regret launching the war either.

Russia launched the massive attacks against Ukraine after denouncing a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge last Saturday, of which it accuses the Ukrainian secret services.

New Russian attacks

As Putin spoke, the governor of the eastern Kharkov region, Oleg Siniegubov, reported damage in the provincial capital as a result of a Russian attack with five missiles.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Russia has already used more than a third of its precision missile reserves: 1,844 in total, according to his calculations.

Also, today anti-aircraft defenses destroyed eight iranian kamikaze drones in the southern and eastern directions of the frontaccording to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at his security council on Monday.

According to Reznikov’s calculations, Russia currently has about 300 Iranian drones and intends to acquire “several thousand more.”

“We have to be prepared,” he stressed, explaining that the first US NASAMS anti-aircraft missiles will arrive this month, as will the German IRIS-T air defense system.

Russia’s main targets were critical Ukrainian infrastructure in 12 regions, such as power supply regions, and “peaceful Ukrainians”, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said today, explaining that all provinces already have electricity.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko recently said that a third of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure had been damaged in the bombing.

Ukraine does not believe Putin’s words

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danílov, warned today that Ukraine will spend “one of the most difficult winters”because Russia “plans to destroy not only the electricity industry, but also the gas industry.”

Ukraine’s goal is to make as much progress as possible in recovering territories before winter.

Ukrainian artillerymen fire at Russian troops in Donetsk.

Advance winter agents and the arrival of mobilized

Zelenskiy held a meeting with the General Staff to define steps for a “further liberation” of Ukrainian territories and discuss troop logistics, especially “the uninterrupted supply of ammunition and preparation for winter,” according to his office.

Since the start of the war nearly eight months ago, Ukraine has liberated 1,620 towns, 75 of which in the north and northeast of Kherson.

The Financial Times said today that Western militaries believe Ukraine could take Kherson to the Dnieper River as soon as next week.

Zelensky assured today that his country will win the war. “We express gratitude to all who fought for Ukraine in the past. And to all who are fighting now. To all who won then. And to all who will definitely win now,” he noted on the occasion of Ukraine Defenders Day.

Zelensky wants not only to retake as much of the occupied territory as possible until winter, but also before the 300,000 Russians mobilized by Putin arrive at the front.

Although both the West and kyiv believe that the reservists will only be “cannon fodder” without training and experience.

A total of 222,000 people out of 300,000 have already been mobilized

The Russian president assured today that the partial mobilization that he decreed on September 21 will be completed “in approximately two weeks”, while affirming that he does not plan to expand it.

“A total of 222,000 people out of 300,000 have already been mobilized,” he said, adding that in the “foreseeable future I see no need” to mobilize more reservists.

The Kremlin has perceived in internal polls the discontent generated by its decree among the Russian populationaccording to independent Russian media such as Meduza.

Putin specified that currently 33,000 of the 222,000 mobilized are in training military units and 16,000 in detachments that are already carrying out combat missions.

“All citizens called up must receive preparation,” he stressed, after five mobilized soldiers died at the front and none of them received military training before entering combat, according to the Russian-language BBC service.

EFE

