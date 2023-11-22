Putin calls on the G20 to find a solution to “the tragedy” in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a solution needed to be found to stop the “tragedy” of war in Ukraine. He said it for the first time, since the conflict began in February 2022, in his speech at the G20 leaders’ summit, this Wednesday, November 22. He assured that he never refused to seek peace and criticized that it was the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who decreed the impossibility of continuing negotiations. Furthermore, he pointed out the double standards of some world leaders regarding the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Russia began what it called a “military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022, which gave way to a war that has left more than 10,000 civilians dead, injured and displaced. Since then, President Vladimir Putin has preferred not to personally attend international diplomatic meetings. This Wednesday, November 22, he spoke at the virtual summit of G20 leaders.

Faced with complaints from some leaders about the Russian offensive that is still ongoing in Ukrainian territory, the president of Russia admitted that “military actions are always a tragedy.”

“And, of course, we must think about how to stop this tragedy,” Putin added, ensuring that, in all this time, his Government has not closed itself off from entering into dialogue to agree on peace with Ukraine. “It is not Russia, but Ukraine, that has publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process,” he said.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree declaring any type of conversation with Putin “impossible”, but left the door open to talks with other Russian leaders.

In his speech, Putin also referred, for the first time, to his “special military operation” as “war” and said that the human losses “cannot but be a shock.”

Putin highlighted a double standard with which some world leaders measure what is happening in Ukraine and Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip in what Tel Aviv assures is a war against the Islamist group Hamas, although in six weeks the Israeli Army has already has killed more civilians than Russia’s war in Ukraine in more than a year and a half.

“Isn’t the bloody coup in Ukraine in 2014, followed by the kyiv regime’s war against its people in Donbass, shocking? “Isn’t the current extermination of the civilian population in Palestine, in the Gaza Strip, shocking?” she questioned.