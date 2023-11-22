Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 22/11/2023 – 20:51

Minister Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), asked the Court to promote, from midnight this Thursday, 23rd, an extraordinary virtual session so that the STF can judge the action that deals with the payment rule for court orders . The operationalization of the request is being analyzed, and depends on the approval of the president of the court, minister Luís Roberto Barroso. Earlier this Wednesday, the 22nd, Barroso stated that the issue would be resolved later this month by the STF.

If the extraordinary session is indeed called, ministers will be able to vote in a virtual environment from Thursday until the end of this Friday, 24th, as requested by Fux. In his order, the rapporteur of the action justifies the request due to the impact of the case on the federal budget and the “advanced progress of the Budgetary Guidelines Bill in the National Congress”.

This Wednesday, the Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, stated that, if the STF judges the case by the end of the month, it would be possible to settle this year a stock of court orders of around R$95 billion calculated by the Ministry of Farm. The action in the Supreme Court questions the constitutionality of an amendment approved in 2021 that changed the system for paying these debts. The current government claims that the rules created a ‘snowball’, and calculates that the accumulated liabilities until 2027 will be R$199.9 billion, or 1.4% of GDP.

To try to address the problem, the economic team recently asked the STF to overturn the current rules, defending to the Court a solution that would definitively change the way in which part of court-ordered payments are computed in federal accounting. Through this alternative, the economic team then hopes to pay off around R$95 billion of the court debt bill accumulated since the approval of the PEC on the matter.

Also this Wednesday, the president of the STF recalled that he spoke with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, about the topic. “The pandemic, and perhaps some wrong decisions, are producing a corpse in the closet, worth billions of reais, which are court orders not paid by the Union, and we are looking for a solution, which I hope can be reached soon, because it is a non-payment of debts by the federal government will be demoralizing for the Judiciary”, said the minister at an Arko Advice event held today.