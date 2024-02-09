American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk is a smart man whose innovation cannot be stopped. This opinion was shared by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, the recording of which was published on the website TCN (Tucker Carlson Network) February 9.

During the conversation, the head of state mentioned that Musk’s company Neuralink, engaged in neurotechnological developments, recently introduced a chip into the human brain

“I think it’s impossible to stop Musk—he will still do what he sees fit,” Putin added.

At the same time, he admitted to finding ways to agree with the American entrepreneur on regulating the rules for the implementation and development of such technologies.

“We need to somehow agree with him that this process needs to be canonized, subject to some rules,” said the Russian President.

On January 29, Musk announced that Neuralink had implanted the first implant into the human brain. As the entrepreneur noted, the first data on the operation of the implanted device show promising results.

Prior to this, on September 19, Neuralink opened enrollment of participants for the first clinical study on implantation of implants in the human brain.

On December 6, 2022, it became known that the United States had launched a federal investigation into Elon Musk’s brain chip company Neuralink due to reports of animal testing.

In December 2021, Musk predicted that the brain implant could begin to be transplanted into people as early as 2022, subject to approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). At the same time, the Implant itself was successfully tested on a nine-year-old monkey in April 2021. Footage released by the company shows the animal playing ping pong while controlling in-game actions with its mind using implanted neural threads.