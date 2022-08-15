Putin called all attempts by the West to cancel Russia stupid and futile

Russian President Vladimir Putin called all attempts by Western countries to “cancel Russia” stupid. He expressed this opinion, addressing the participants of the forum “Tavrida.Art”, reports TASS.

“All attempts to cancel our culture, to cancel Russia are futile. It’s just stupidity. And those who think otherwise, unfortunately for them, have not learned the lessons of history,” Putin said.

He added that love for the Motherland, the desire for self-development, as well as the desire to help people make Russian citizens invincible.

In July, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the White House had failed to achieve the abolition of Russia in the international arena. She added that in the fall, representatives of the Russian leadership are planning intensive trips that “are connected with the reality of what is happening, and not with the illusion that Washington entertains itself.”