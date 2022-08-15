





The average price of gasoline at the beginning of August recorded a drop of 9.16% compared to July. The average value of fuel in the country is R$ 5,779, while in the previous month it was R$ 6,362.

The information is part of the survey carried out by the ValeCard, a company specialized in fleet management solutions, taking into account the registration of transactions carried out between August 1st and 12th (morning) in more than 25 thousand accredited establishments. None of the states showed price hikes. The Brazilian regions that registered the smallest declines were Roraima (-6.39%), Distrito Federal (-6.39%) and Paraná (-6.61%).

Prices in capitals

Among the capitals, the average value of fuel in July was R$ 5,715. Boa Vista (R$6,710), Belém (R$6,183) and Recife (R$5,990) were the capitals with the highest prices in the first half of August. On the other hand, the lowest average values ​​were found in Campo Grande (R$ 5,254), Goiânia (R$ 5,373) and Porto Alegre (R$ 5,455).

Ethanol in Mato Grosso

With the sharp drop in the price of gasoline, ethanol is no longer advantageous for fueling vehicles in almost the entire country. The survey shows that the only state where it was worth supplying with ethanol was Mato Grosso – the average value of the fuel in the period was R$ 4,011, equivalent to 67% of the price of gasoline (R$ 5,997).

Which fuel is more advantageous?

For those who have a flex car, it is easy to find out which fuel is more advantageous when refueling. Just take a calculator and multiply the value of gasoline by 0.7. If the result is less than a liter of ethanol, gasoline is the best option to fill up. On the other hand, if the result is higher, ethanol will be more advantageous.







