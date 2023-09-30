In a video speech, issued on the first anniversary of Russia’s controversial announcement of annexing four parts of Ukraine, Putin said that the option of joining Russia was strengthened by local elections that took place this month, which returned officials who support joining Russia.

He added, “Just as happened a year ago in the historic referendums, the people expressed and affirmed once again their desire to be with Russia and supported their compatriots who proved, through their work and real actions, that they deserve the trust of the people,” according to Reuters.

Putin reiterated his position that Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 saved people from nationalist leaders in Kiev who had unleashed a “large-scale civil war” and “terrorism against those who think differently.”

“A year ago, on September 30, a truly historic and fateful event took place,” Putin said. “This conscious, long-awaited, hard-won decision made jointly by the people during referendums fully complied with international standards, and showed inexhaustible courage and character.” According to what Russia Today reported.

The Russian President added: “Nothing and no one can break the will of millions of people and their faith in historical truth and justice.”

President Putin stressed that Russia has become more powerful thanks to the residents of the new regions, stressing that “by defending Donbass, we are defending Russia itself, and fighting for sovereignty and human values.”

“Today we are also creating our common future together – we restore and build schools, hospitals, houses, roads, museums and memorials. All our regions provide truly fraternal assistance to the cities and towns of Donbass and Novorossia,” Putin said.

It is noteworthy that on September 30, 2022, parts of 4 Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhya, were officially integrated into Russia after referendums that Moscow said resulted in an overwhelming majority in its favor.

Western countries rejected the results as a meaningless and illegal annexation, backed by mass intimidation of voters.