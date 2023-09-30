Investigative journalism | Prison escapee convicted of murdering his wife lives free in Finland – summary of HS’s extensive article

The ban on extradition prevents the man from being taken back to Iraq. The case cannot be investigated in Finland either, and the transfer of the man to his former home country of Norway does not seem possible either.

Helsinki Today, Sanomat tells in an extensive article about an Iraqi man convicted of the brutal murder of his Norwegian wife.

In 2012, he escaped from a prison in Iraqi Kurdistan and ended up living a free life in Finland – unbeknownst to the Finnish authorities.

HS found the man in Finland in cooperation with the Norwegian media Verdens Gang and Namdalsavisa.

The murder in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2004 and the dramatic prison escape in 2012 received enormous publicity in Norway. After escaping, the man disappeared. For some years, security measures were arranged for the murdered woman’s daughters living in Norway, because it was feared that the man would try to get to her children.

After escaping from prison Faraidun Latif Sharif arrived in Finland in 2014 through various stages and presented himself here to the authorities with a false identity as a Syrian refugee.

He was granted residency despite the fact that his documents were forged, he had destroyed his fingerprints and a language test did not support his claims of Syrian nationality.

He was later caught for his false identity. In 2017, the protection police issued a statement about the man, according to which he may pose a threat to Finland’s national security.

However, Latif Sharif cannot be expelled from the country. A stay in Finland is protected by, among other things, a ban on returns. Because of that, he cannot be extradited to a country where he can be threatened with the death penalty. He once received a hanging sentence in Iraqi Kurdistan, which practically turned into life imprisonment.

Due to a legal technical problem, Latif Sharif cannot be extradited to Norway either.

If the death sentence were officially changed to a prison sentence in Iraq, extradition from Finland to Iraq could be possible.

Iraq and Norway, on the other hand, have not asked for the man’s extradition either.

Prison sentence continuation in Finland or Norway does not seem possible.

The murder cannot be re-examined here either.

“If he had not been convicted of this act and he had not already completed part of it and he lived permanently in Finland, we would have jurisdiction to investigate the crime. But I don’t think we would be able to study it in practice. We don’t really have anything to do with it, we don’t have any documents,” states the state prosecutor Tuuli Eerolainen for HS.

