Russian President Vladimir Putin asked to finalize the law on covid certificates in public places. According to the head of state, the document must be clear, clear and understandable. It is reported by TASS…

As the Russian leader noted, it is necessary to take into account all the issues of concern to citizens. When making any changes, the government must ensure that the certification system is fully technological. She needs to work to protect the health of Russians, Putin added.

On December 16, deputies of the State Duma adopted in the first reading the law on covid certificates for visiting public places. 329 parliamentarians voted for the bill; against – 87; 1 person abstained.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the bill does not limit the rights of citizens. She noted that the document will not concern children. According to her, Russian minors will not be required to PCR tests for the absence of COVID-19.