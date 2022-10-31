(from the correspondent Elvira Terranova) When the judges enter the courtroom, at 23.09 after three postponements in the evening, the tension is palpable. In the front row the public prosecutors of the DDA of Messina, immediately behind the lawyers of the 101 defendants, and among the audience the wives, the relatives of the defendants. On the sidelines, closely watched by his ‘guardian angels’, there is him, Giuseppe Antoci, the father of the ‘Antoci Protocol’, thanks to whom it was possible to dismantle the system of millionaire frauds in agriculture. A historic sentence, in the small Messina court, arrived after a week in the Council Chamber, held at a city hotel in Patti (Messina). The judges of the Court of Patti have issued sentences for over 600 years in prison, out of the thousand requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. Ninety-one sentences and ten acquittals. And confiscations for millions of euros. The reading of the device lasted almost an hour. The Judge finished reading just before midnight.

A council chamber that lasted over 170 hours in which the president Ugo Scavuzzo and the judges on the sidelines, Andrea La Spada and Eleonora Vona, entered last 24 October. A full week to decide whether to accept the very heavy requests of the Messina prosecutors. Attending the sentence in the courtroom the Assistant Prosecutor of Messina Vito Di Giorgio and the prosecutors Fabrizio Monaco, Francesco Massara and Antonio Carchietti.

The epilogue of a historical trial, the most impressive in the Messina area since Mare Nostrum with 101 defendants and request for sentences for about 970 years in prison and 30 million euros in confiscations. A trial that lasted just eighteen months, just over a year and a half, record time for a trial with over one hundred inmates. The so-called ‘Pasture Mafia’ and the system through which crime drained millions of euros of European contributions destined for agricultural land, guaranteeing financial lymph. A mechanism whose gears were stopped precisely by the Antoci legality protocol. An investigation born thanks to the former Chief Prosecutor of Messina Maurizio de Lucia, a few days at the helm of the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office, who uncovered a millionaire mafia system made up of connivance and silence. The crimes range from mafia association, extortion, external competition in mafia association, fraud, forgery. An accusatory system that he held up, according to the 91 convictions and millionaire confiscations. The reasons will be known in 90 days.

The Nebrodi maxi-trial stems from the operation of 15 January 2020 called “Nebrodi” with 94 arrests and the seizure of 151 farms for the mafia, one of the largest anti-mafia operations carried out in Sicily and the most impressive, on the side of the European funds of the Agriculture in the hands of the mafias, never carried out in Italy and abroad. A mechanism interrupted by the “Antoci Protocol” then incorporated into the three cornerstones of the New Anti-Mafia Code and voted in Parliament on 27 September 2015. For all this, the former President of the Nebrodi Park Giuseppe Antoci, today Honorary President of the Caponnetto Foundation, risked the life in that tragic mafia attack in 2016 from which he saved himself thanks to the armored car and the violent firefight engaged by the policemen of his escort, all promoted for extraordinary merit and medal of valor. And today he lives under guard.

“It is an important moment because this country needs answers, from this experience comes the response of a territory that has done its duty. We have done what had to be done, we have overcome silence and we have made it clear that European funds had to go only to good people and not to mafia bosses “, he says through tears, immediately after reading the sentence of the Nebrodi Maxi Trial. “This classroom tonight gave a sign of freedom – he says again – but also of dignity. These condemnations pain me, because after all it is not really a victory when people go to prison. The fight against the mafia cannot be done only with repression but it must be done every day. This experience shows that a legality protocol is born from a small territory that the European Commission considers among the most important. Let’s break this wall of silence “.” The scams have been recognized for a good part. the fact that in that part of the territory of the province of Messina the scams have been the main source of enrichment of both the Batanesi mafia group and the Bontempo Scavo group, but let’s keep in mind that it is only the first degree sentence “.

While Deputy Prosecutor Vito Di Giorgio explains: “The mafia has been recognized for the Batanesi while for the Bontempo Scavo group no”. For the prosecutor Di Giorgio “most of the contested scams have held up, the existence of 640 bis has been recognized, in some cases aggravated. Surely this is an important aspect”. But “it is such a complex device that it must be read carefully”. A 17-page long device.