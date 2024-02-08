In the two-hour interview, which was broadcast Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country will fight for its interests, but it has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine to other countries such as Poland and Latvia.

This is Putin's first interview with an American journalist since before the Russian operation in Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Asked if he could envision a scenario in which Russian troops would be sent to NATO member Poland, Putin replied: “Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else.” “Why would we do that? We simply have no interest.”

The interview was conducted in Moscow on Tuesday and was broadcast on Tucker Carlson's website.

The Kremlin said Putin agreed to conduct the interview with Carlson because the approach taken by the former Fox News anchor differs from the “one-sided” coverage of the conflict in Ukraine followed by many Western media outlets.

Carlson is considered to have a close relationship with former US President Donald Trump, who is expected to be the Republican Party's nominee in the US presidential elections next November.

Trump calls for stopping the escalation of the war in Ukraine, as the administration of President Joe Biden provides strong support to the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and he also opposes sending billions of dollars in aid.

Below are the highlights of the Russian President’s speech: