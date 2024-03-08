Motherhood is “an extraordinary goal for a woman”. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this in a short message released on the occasion of International Women's Day, confirming the content of the State of the Union speech he gave last month to the Assembly of the Federation. An intervention in which the Russian President once again underlined the importance of reversing the country's demographic decline and announced other support programs for families with multiple children. And including – this is the novelty – the promotion of births in the political discourse in defense of traditional values, the cornerstone of Russia's internal politics of its upcoming fifth mandate in the Kremlin together with the war economy.

“Dear women, we are able to transform the world thanks to your beauty, your wisdom and your generosity, but above all thanks to the most important gift that nature has given you, the possibility of giving birth to a child,” she said Putin in the three-minute video message recorded from his residence in Novo Ogarevo. “The most important thing for every woman, regardless of the career she chooses and what goals she manages to achieve, is the family, taking unsparing care of her children”, added the Russian President, recalling that 2024 has been declared “the year of family”. And motherhood is the essential reason for starting a family, he underlined.