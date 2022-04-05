While Western leaders are discussing tougher sanctions, the Russians appear to be preparing for another attack in eastern Ukraine. And President Volodimir Zelensky is addressing the United Nations today.

Ukraine has regained control of the entire Kiev region, President Zelensky said last night. At the same time, his army is preparing for fierce Russian attacks in the east and south of the country. “We know what they are going to do in Donbas,” he said. That is the region that also contains the two separatist ‘people’s republics’, Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the Ukrainian defense minister, the Russians there are now bombarding the cities of Ruizhne and Popasna. They are also preparing an attack on Severodonetsk and continue to bombard the besieged port city of Mariupol. It would be ‘mass attacks’.

According to the governor of the Luhansk region, the Russians are supplying large amounts of equipment and fuel. The troops are also reinforced. “The bombing is intensifying,” he said in a video message. He called on people to leave the area as soon as possible: “Don’t wait for your houses to be bombed.” Many residents are now on their way to the west. The Red Cross aid convoy that has been trying to reach Mariupol for days has still not succeeded. See also Seven days of vacation for Deportivo in an atypical break

‘More victims’

President Zelensky visited the stricken city of Butya yesterday. The images of executed civilians, some tied up and blindfolded, shocked the whole world. “The occupier has done things here that the people here did not even experience during the Nazi occupation of 80 years ago,” Zelenski said last night. He warned of even more victims in other cities. This includes Borodianka, 25 kilometers west of Butja.

The bodies of 5 civilians have been found in the village of Motizhin, 45 kilometers west of Kiev. Their hands are tied. These include mayor Olga Sukhenko, her husband and their son. They were kidnapped by Russian troops on March 24, according to police. “They tortured and killed the village chief’s entire family,” said a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.





‘Everything possible’

Zelensky promised that allegations of Russian war crimes would be investigated as thoroughly as possible. “We are going to do everything possible to identify all Russian soldiers who have been involved in these crimes. We do this together with the European Union and international institutions, in particular the International Criminal Court. All the crimes of the occupiers have been documented.” According to Zelenski, he spoke about this yesterday with Ursula von der Leyen (the President of the European Commission), Polish President Andrzej Duda and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. US President Joe Biden has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin ‘a war criminal’.

The Russians still continue to deny everything. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says a ‘fake attack’ has taken place in Butsa. The intent would be to put Russia in a bad light. It has been said on Russian television that the massacre was staged by the British. Zelenski was not impressed: ,,This is exactly what they did when they brought down a Malaysian Boeing (MH17) over the Donbas. Then they blamed Ukraine. They even came up with conspiracy theories. They even said bodies were thrown from the plane just before the crash.” See also Asteroid approaches earth - NASA and ESA rely on rescue plan

Stricter sanctions

Western leaders are still considering tougher sanctions against Russia. For example, Germany is under great domestic pressure to initiate a full or partial boycott of Russian gas. Zelensky again asked for more military aid last night: “If we had got what we wanted, we could have saved thousands of lives.” The president addresses the United Nations Security Council today. America has called for the suspension of Russia’s membership because of the atrocities in Butya.





