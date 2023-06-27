Magdyel Ugaz He used his social networks to make a special call to the Peruvian authorities. As is known, in October 2022, the well-known actress from “Al fondo hay sitio” caused concern among her followers by revealing that she underwent surgery for endometriosis. Now, she joins the struggle of thousands of women who are currently going through the same thing as her and requests that those who suffer from the same complicated disease be taken into account.

What is Magdyel Ugaz’s request?

Through social networks, Magdyel Ugaz spoke about a group called ‘endoguerreras’, which recently visited the Congress of the republic to ask the authorities to approve bill 4586, which seeks to provide greater care for women who have been diagnosed with endometriosis.

“They told me that they were in Congress from eight in the morning until nine at night and that it was very hard,” he commented in a video that he uploaded to his official Instagram account.

On the other hand, he made an urgent call for her request to be heard. “From here I call on Congress, the President of Congress and all members of Congress to heed this law. More than 2 million women in Peru suffer from endometriosis and deserve to be treated properly”, he added.

What did Magdyel Ugaz say about her illness?

At the end of October 2022, Magdyel Ugaz surprised more than one by telling about the operation she underwent after being diagnosed with endometriosis. According to the extensive publication of the national artist, it was difficult for her to discover the reason why she had severe pain during her menstrual cycle.

“It is one of the most common and most unknown gynecological diseases. Getting to my diagnosis took me years, years in which I normalized the pain, the hormonal changes that affect your mood and physical state. A timely diagnosis can help alleviate many of the things that I name today and among them a very important infertility”, he wrote.

He also advised his fans to constantly go to the doctor and listen to their bodies to avoid serious health problems. “It is not normal to have strong menstrual pain, it is not normal to have bleeding outside of our cycle. Let’s take charge and ask for help, ”she shared on her networks.

