Home page politics

divide

The performance artist Maria Alyokhina from the Russian punk band Pussy Riot. © Uwe Anspach/dpa/Archive

Last year she was sentenced to a restriction of her freedom. Now Maria Alyokhina is again in trouble with the Russian judiciary. You face several days in prison.

Moscow – An activist of the punk band Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, has been arrested in Russia.

The 33-year-old was visited by prison staff in Moscow and then arrested, the Interfax agency reported, citing her lawyer Daniil Berman. Because of a post on social networks in 2015, Alyokhina faces 15 days in prison.

Alyokhina was sentenced to one year in prison in September in connection with calls for demonstrations for the imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny. She is not allowed to leave her apartment at night. The opposition criticizes the actions against Alyokhina and other activists as politically motivated.

more on the subject Putin opponent Navalny in prison for a year: the fight continues Jatta lawyer: object to the opening of proceedings See also Things are getting busier in activist and climber 'Ed' tree Aung San Suu Kyi now charged with voter fraud

Alyokhina was sentenced to two years in a prison camp in 2012 with her bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. She had protested against President Vladimir Putin in a church. dpa