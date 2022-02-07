The night catering industry is continuing the opening promotion De Nacht stands, which was planned for Saturday. That is what Pieter de Kroon of the Amsterdam Clubs Consultation (OAC) said after a conversation with Minister Micky Adriaansens of Economic Affairs. The clubs are opening their doors because they do not agree that they should remain closed for so long because of the corona measures.

#Nightclubs #open #Saturday #risk #fine #relaxation #coming