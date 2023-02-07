The Russian military has made some progress towards Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which is a strategically important achievement for the further liberation of Krasny Liman. This was announced on February 7 by the acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.

“Now a very important direction in terms of the subsequent liberation of Krasny Liman is, of course, Seversk and everything connected with it. And there are certain successes,” Pushilin said in a commentary to Solovyov.Live.

The acting head of the DPR pointed out that so far the Russian military is advancing only in the vicinity of Seversk, but every village there and every position taken by the enemy improves the positions of Russian units.

Earlier, on February 7, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia that after the success near Soledar, the Russian army’s offensive is developing in several directions at once, and the liberation of the settlement of Nikolaevka opens the way to Seversk. The outskirts of this important city are only 10 km from there. Our troops managed to penetrate the powerful Ukrainian defensive line and go to the flank of several strongholds.

Prior to that, on February 6, a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko, said that Russian military units had taken advantageous positions and lines near the settlement of Seversk, which is being fought over in Donbass. At present, the RF Armed Forces control new areas of the terrain and deliver more effective strikes against the enemy, Marochko stressed.

In mid-January, Pushilin said that the Ukrainian military in the fortified areas of Seversk could be surrounded. According to him, after the liberation of Soledar, the supply of Ukrainian troops between Seversk and Artemovsk was interrupted.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.