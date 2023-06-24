Saturday, June 24, 2023
Purslane madness: Nacional fans, carnival in Bogotá before the final

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in Sports
Purslane madness: Nacional fans, carnival in Bogotá before the final

Nacional fans went to the airport before the final against MillonariosWith a strong security device, the purslane team, accompanied by their fans in Bogotá, arrived at their concentration site in the west of the capital.

Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

Impressive flag of the fans in the capital.

An impressive green stain stained the surroundings of the Hilton Hotel, a place of concentration of National Athletic in Bogotá, before the final against Millonarios this Saturday.

(You may be interested: Millionaires vs. Nacional, the final hour: two passions for one star)

Dozens of fans crowded into the Corferias sector to stage a spectacular banner before the final round against Millonarios.

The green party began at 6:00 pm, minutes before the official press conference in which the coaches and captains of the teams spoke.

green tide

Nacional fans in Bogota.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

There were flags, shouts, gunpowder and carnival. The purslane players left the hotel to share a moment with the fans.

The green party began in Medellín, with a massive farewell to the team, and reached Bogotá, where hundreds of fans welcomed the team at the airport.

This Saturday El Campín will be blue, but before that, the city was dyed green.

SPORTS

More sports news

