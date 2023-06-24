Purslane madness: Nacional fans, carnival in Bogotá before the final

An impressive green stain stained the surroundings of the Hilton Hotel, a place of concentration of National Athletic in Bogotá, before the final against Millonarios this Saturday.

Dozens of fans crowded into the Corferias sector to stage a spectacular banner before the final round against Millonarios.

The green party began at 6:00 pm, minutes before the official press conference in which the coaches and captains of the teams spoke.

green tide

Nacional fans in Bogota. Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

There were flags, shouts, gunpowder and carnival. The purslane players left the hotel to share a moment with the fans.

The green party began in Medellín, with a massive farewell to the team, and reached Bogotá, where hundreds of fans welcomed the team at the airport.

This Saturday El Campín will be blue, but before that, the city was dyed green.

