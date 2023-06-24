The Sprint weekend is back in Austria

F1 returns to Europe for the usual tour de force in July which includes two doubles, Austria-Great Britain and Hungary-Belgium separated by a week off. The second of six 2023 Sprint weekends is scheduled at the Red Bull Ring (the third will take place in Spa before the summer break). In the first weekend with a race on Saturday, Ferrari achieved the only podium of this start to the championship with Charles Leclerc third in Azerbaijan.

The objective of the Scuderia di Maranello led by Frederic Vasseur is to repeat what was achieved in Baku in the wake of the progress in race pace seen in Canada. In Montreal the Grand Prix was compromised in Qualifying on Saturday, in Austria the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix will be decided as early as Friday afternoon after just one free practice session. A year ago Verstappen got the better of Leclerc by a matter of thousandths, a ‘confirmed’ pole in the Sprint on Saturday. In the race, however, Leclerc was irresistible until the final thrill of the accelerator problem which forced the Monegasque into a thrilling finish before crossing the checkered flag in first position in what remains Leclerc’s last victory in F1 to date.

The event will be broadcast in direct whole wheat on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Sprint Shootout, Sprint and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Red Bull circuit. F2 and F3 are also on the track.

Austrian GP 2023: TV schedule and times

Friday June 30th

09:55-10:40 F3 Free Practice

11:05-11:50 F2 Free Practice

13:30-14:30 F1 Free Practice

15:00-15:30 F3 Qualifying

15:55-16:25 F2 Qualifying

17:00-18:00 F1 Qualifying

Saturday 1st July

10:00 am F3 Sprint Race

12:00 F1 Sprint Shootout (delayed on TV8 at 17:30)

13:45 F2 Sprint Race

16:30 F1 Sprint (24 laps or 60 minutes, deferred on TV8 at 19:00)

Sunday 2nd July

08:25 am F3 Feature Race

09:55 am F2 Feature Race

15:00 Austrian F1 Grand Prix (delayed on TV8 at 19:00)

The Red Bull Ring circuit

Austrian GP F1 circuit

Track: 4.318km

DRS zones: 3

Laps: 71

Race distance: 306.452 km

Race record lap: 1’05″619 (Carlos Sainz on McLaren in 2020)

Record lap in Qualifying: 1’03″003 (Charles Leclerc with Ferrari in 2019)

Hall of Fame Austrian Grand Prix

Championship standings

Max Verstappen is firmly in control of the situation in the Drivers’ standings with a 69-point lead over Sergio Perez, who instead sees Fernando Alonso now really close, nine points behind the Mexican. Lewis Hamilton is also in full fight for the world championship ‘podium’ given that the gap to Perez is 24 points. In the Constructors’ standings, Red Bull is not far from 400 points by now, behind the Milton Keynes team the fight for second place is raging, with Mercedes which has a 13-point advantage over Aston Martin, Ferrari further away.