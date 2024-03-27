The main hermitage of Mount Calvario opened its doors last night for the transfer of the Christ of Mercy to the church of Carmen. Holy Wednesday is a night of penitence, sepulchral silence, bare feet, darkness and prayer. At the exit of the Crucified on the shoulders of eight of the 44 hooded Brothers of Socorro, an arrow broke the silence and the deep quejío of the singer Antonio Coronel resonated in the space.

“I've been there for 25 years and I get just as nervous as the first day,” says Diego Guillén, an officer of the Brothers of Socorro, a group to which dozens of barefoot penitents join every year for promises or in gratitude for requests fulfilled. “This way I feel better, closer to Mercy, I don't conceive it any other way,” he confesses. Among the costaleros there are more and more women, there are already half a dozen, especially young people who take over from their elders.

A 140 kilo cross



On the descent from Calvary, candles and hatchets carried by members of the brotherhood illuminated the winding stone path. More than 60 penitent mayordomos wearing scarlet tunics, the primitive color of the Brotherhood of Socorro, processed with their heads covered with the Franciscan hood. There were not enough tunics for all those who showed their desire to participate in this exclusive procession of the Paso Morado, in which only the sound of the drums of the brotherhood band could be heard.

The classic and robust carving of Christ was sculpted by Isabel Biscar in 1945, and represents him dead on the cross, on a larger than human scale, with his head fallen to one side. During the journey, the bearers made three relays because the cross weighs more than 140 kilos and “the wood goes directly to the shoulder without any type of sponge,” explains Guillén. The Morado Pass carried out this penitential descent for the first time in the year 2000. At midnight, when the Misericordia Pass reached the church of Carmen, before hundreds of silent faithful, the doors of the temple opened for the Holy Christ of Forgiveness, head of the brotherhood, and at the meeting of both images the arrows resounded again.

Tonight in the Forgiveness procession El Paso Morado will take all its religious images to the street. Among the thrones that will be seen in the procession is the sculptural complex of Calvary, of which the carving of the Crucified has been restored, the work of the Ciezano image maker Manuel Juan Carrillo. Processes alongside the images of Saint John, Mary Magdalene and the Holy Woman Veronica.

The restoration has been carried out in the workshops of the Department of Local Development and has been carried out by the municipal sculptor and restorer Antonio García Rico.

Also last midnight, Paso Encarnado performed a serenade to the Virgin of Soledad Coronada at the doors of the parish church of San Cristóbal. The sculpture by Sánchez Lozano, premiered in 1963, was cheered on the threshold of the temple accompanied by his musical group. This noon the Paso Encarnado will be the protagonist of the traditional Convocation, the act in which the rest of the brotherhoods are invited to participate in the procession of Silence, which this Holy Thursday night will tour the old suburb of the city.