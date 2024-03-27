Minister will be responsible for analyzing the case; body must comment on the clarifications provided by the former president

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), gave 5 days for the PGR (Attorney General's Office) to comment on the clarifications provided by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the case of the Hungarian embassy. After receiving the prosecutor's opinion, the minister will analyze the case.

Earlier, Bolsonaro's defense stated that it would be “illogical” suggest that the former president would request political asylum during the period he stayed at the Hungarian embassy in Brasília in February.

The explanation was sent to the Supreme Court after Moraes gave Bolsonaro 48 hours to explain his stay.

On Monday (25th March), the newspaper The New York Times published that the former president stayed at the embassy from February 12th to 14th of this year.

Days earlier, on February 8, Bolsonaro had his passport seized by order of Moraes after being searched and seized during the operation Tempus Veritatiswhich investigates the attempted coup d'état in the country following the results of the 2022 elections.

According to international rules, the embassy area is inviolable by Brazilian authorities. In this way, Bolsonaro would be immune from the possible execution of an arrest warrant.

The former head of the Executive is an ally of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, who attended the former president's inauguration in 2018. In 2022, Bolsonaro visited Budapest, the Hungarian capital, and was received by Orbán. Furthermore, both exchange constant public praise.

With information from Brazil Agency.