GThe liberal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has just celebrated the federal cabinet's decision to save almost 1 billion euros in administrative costs with a bureaucracy relief law. Then the editors come across a call for proposals for a research project that shows how the government is undermining its efforts to reduce bureaucracy.

The ministry issuing the tender tells the researchers in detail which printing paper and which cleaning products, which toilet paper and which coffee machines they are allowed to use in their offices for the duration of the expert work. The politically spicy thing about it is that the call for proposals comes from the Federal Ministry of Research and Education. This is the house of Bettina Stark-Watzinger, a liberal party colleague of Buschmann.