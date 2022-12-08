The overpriced purchase of a almost 20 million dollar plane by the then Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) in the administration of Jesús Murillo Karam (2013-2015), may be punished.

A federal court definitively revoked the amparo against the process that Judith Aracely Gómez Molano, former Chief Officer of the PGR, had already won for illegal use of powers and powers.

the now Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) had appealed the ruling that favored the former officer and got the purchase of the plane punished, which at the time was considered a “whim” of Murillo Karam.

It’s about a Bombardier Challenger 605 airplanefor 11 passengers, acquired through a lease with Banobras, just when the Murillo Karam administration in the PGR.

On August 30, 2013, Gómez Molano signed the purchase-sale contract with the company Aviation Enterprise Inc. for 19.5 million dollars, equivalent to 243 million 931 thousand 350 pesos, at the current exchange rate.

However, in May 2019, Captain Gabriel Hugo de la Mora, director of Air Services of the FGR, filed a complaint for cost overruns in the purchase of the plane

The FGR He accused that its commercial price was 15.5 million dollars and that the Bluebook website quoted it at 16 million 42 dollars. That is, an extra cost of almost 4 million dollars, which was equivalent to 37.5 million pesos.

On November 24, in the plenary session of the Sixth Criminal Collegiate Courtthe rapporteur magistrate Fernando Córdova validated the alleged overpricing as evidence, according to the Bluebook publications, which he considered “an international benchmark” in aeronautics.

And he also ruled out that the term to prosecute the crime for which the former Officer is accused had already expired.