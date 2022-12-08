The UAE ranked first in the Arab world in the Global Talents Report 2022 issued by the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The country secured itself a place within the club of the top ten globally in about 30% of the total 31 indicators of the report, while it ranked 15th globally within the group of countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, ahead of countries such as France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain and Japan. .

The UAE is considered one of the global countries most prepared to meet the needs of the labor market that require high skills and expertise, through a business-friendly environment that is able to attract and retain expertise and skilled manpower, as the UAE is considered one of the most attractive countries for expertise and skills around the world.

The results achieved by the UAE in this year’s report are a reflection of the continuous efforts of dedication and continuous work to pay attention to local competencies and provide them with a stimulating climate for creativity, innovation and smooth engagement in the labor market, in addition to creating an attractive and competitive work environment to attract and preserve global talents and expertise by providing a structure Developed infrastructure and a flexible and strong economic environment to attract global investments and expertise in various sectors, which enhances the competitiveness of the labor market in the country at the regional and global levels and creates an environment conducive to the growth and prosperity of business by building and attracting cadres armed with global knowledge, skills and experience.

In addition to the general improvement in the UAE’s performance in the Global Talent Report 2022, which is represented by its advancement of two places in the general ranking, the UAE has secured a place for itself among the top ten countries in the world in 9 indicators out of the total indicators of the report .. The “Readiness” axis also witnessed a remarkable global supremacy of the country The UAE ranked seventh in the world and first in the Middle East and North Africa, which is the main axis for the availability of skills and competencies.

The UAE ranked first in the world in both the index of higher education students moving into the country and the index of low personal income tax collected. It also ranked second in the world in the index of specialized senior managers, and achieved the third position globally in the index of foreigners with high skills. The country also won It also ranked fourth in the world in both the index of the availability of skilled labor and the index of the availability of global expertise.

At the level of graduates in science, the country ranked sixth globally in this indicator, and seventh globally in the language skills index. It also ranked tenth globally in the indicator of the ratio of students to teachers in secondary education.

The UAE also ranked 11th globally in the quality of life index, in addition to a remarkable progress in many other indicators of the report, which showed outstanding performance at the global level, which contributed to placing the UAE among the leading countries in the world in terms of attracting and preserving global talents, and in more In order to meet the requirements of the labor market.

It is noteworthy that the Global Talents Report has been issued annually since 2013 by the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development “IMD” in the Swiss city of Lausanne. and 14 data-driven indicators.

Switzerland topped the report for this year, ranked first in the world, followed by Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Denmark, respectively.