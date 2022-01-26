baby in addition to being much loved in Italy with his successes, he is also part of the ranks of Italian artists who are many followed and appreciated in Eastern European countries. He, Al Bano, Toto Cutugno every year tour between Russia, Ukraine and many other oriental countries with their tour. They really are stars in those countries.

But in the last period for baby things are not going well. He himself broke the silence with a post on Instagram where he announced he was unwelcome in Ukraine complete with blacklisting. The singer said he knew nothing and was informed only by the Italian authorities. He is even banned from approaching the borders of the country.

“The Italian Foreign Ministry recently and officially informed me that the government of Ukraine has put me on the black list, that of unwanted, of ‘criminals’. In practice, if I show up at their border, I risk being arrested “ – wrote Pupo.

Pupo, that’s why Ukraine finds it unwelcome

The reason that would have led Ukraine to adopt such a drastic measure, would be due to Pupo’s participation in the Russian War Song Festival in Yalta, in Crimea. A participation that did not appeal to the Ukrainian leaders who risk war precisely with Russia given the recent tensions between the two countries.

“Pity! However, I will not stop. I will continue to take my music around the world. From Russia to Australia and everywhere I will be given the freedom to sing my harmless songs. For this, next April, I will return to the Crimea again. I will do it with conviction and without any fear ” – concluded the singer of famous songs such as Gelato al cioccolato or Su di noi.