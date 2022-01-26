Born in Ismailia Governorate in 1965, Yasser Rizk is considered one of the most prominent media figures in Egypt. He recently published a book, “The Five Years,” which is the first part of a trilogy he was writing about the “Second Republic” in Egypt.

The Egyptian Armed Forces mourned the departure of Rizk, describing him as “one of the pioneers of the Egyptian press, and his career was marked by a tender journey in the service of the causes of the nation.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called him in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, in which it confirmed that the late was one of the symbols of the great press and media in Egypt.

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, in its obituary to Rizk, said: “Egypt has lost a distinguished national symbol, and one of the most important journalist writers who spent his life in the court of Her Majesty, and for as long as he fought press fights for the sake of journalism and spreading awareness and enlightenment, and that he was able with his talent and distinction to He becomes one of the most important journalists in Egypt and the Arab world.

The National Press Authority said about him: “Yasser Rizk was one of the brightest and most prominent journalists of his generation, with a rich journalistic history, and he held many journalistic positions, all the way to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Akhbar Al-Youm.”

Many Egyptian politicians, officials, parliament members and businessmen also mourned Rizk and praised the late’s career and his various enlightening and awareness-raising roles in serving the country.

Rizk graduated from the Faculty of Information, Cairo University in 1986, and began his career as an editor at Akhbar Al-Youm, then worked as a military editor and editor for presidential affairs at the same institution, and in 2005 he became editor-in-chief of the Radio and Television Magazine.

During his tenure as editor-in-chief of the Radio and Television Magazine, the late contributed to the development of journalistic work in it. Through his distinguished articles, he presented many solutions to many problems and concerns of the citizen.

After six years in managing the magazine’s affairs, Rizk took over as editor-in-chief of the prestigious Egyptian newspaper Al-Akhbar in January 2011.

In August of 2012, he held the position of editor-in-chief of “Al-Masry Al-Youm” newspaper, which he continued for more than a year, before he chaired the board of directors of “Akhbar Al-Youm”.

During his presidency of the editor-in-chief of Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper, he had a long and famous interview with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in 2013, when Al-Sisi was Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production.

Rizk had previously suffered a heart attack in 2013, and at that time underwent surgery to implant two stents in the heart.

He was known for Rizk’s patriotic stances, his permanent bias towards the issues of the homeland and the citizen, and his opposition to the Brotherhood during the organization’s rule in Egypt.

His latest book included an accurate and objective monitoring of the events of the most difficult era in Egypt’s modern history, from January 25, 2011 to June 30, 2013.

In it, he revealed information that he narrates for the first time due to his journalistic work, his closeness and his close links with decision-making circles during that critical period in the country’s history.