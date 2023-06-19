Punavuori stabbing | The woman was sentenced to nine years in prison

According to the court, the woman stabbed the man once in the chest after an argument.

Helsinki the district court has convicted a woman of manslaughter, who, according to the court, stabbed a man to death in an apartment in Helsinki’s Punavuori in March. A 28-year-old woman was sentenced to nine years in prison.

According to the court, the woman stabbed the man once in the chest after an argument.

The court considered that the woman did not intend to kill the man, but she had to consider the man’s death as a certain or at least quite likely punishment for her act.