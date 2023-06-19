The fashion blogger flew to Paris for the weekend with her children

Clare Ferragni never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The digital entrepreneur spent the weekend in Paris with her children and some of her friends and became the protagonist of a misadventure told by herself on social media. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

While Fedez remained in Italy for some work commitments, Chiara Ferragni spent this weekend at Disneyland Paris with the little ones Leo and Victoria and some of his friends. The digital entrepreneur, however, became the protagonist of a misadventure that she told her followers about her on Instagram.

Chiara Ferragni forced to stay in the hotel room at Disneyland due to fever. These are what the digital entrepreneur revealed:

Yesterday I had a fever of 38. I don’t know if I got a heat stroke or a cold stroke, I don’t know. I took a tachipirina and I’m better. Now let’s spend the last few hours here at Disneyland and then go back to Milan.

Chiara Ferragni’s words aroused a great one worry in all his fans. For this reason, the digital entrepreneur has decided to update her followers about hers health conditions. In fact, in subsequent Instagram Stories, Chiara revealed that she was fine. These were her words about it:

I’m much better, just a little tired. Thanks for all the nice messages.

Despite the fever, therefore, Chiara Ferragni managed to enjoy the splendid weekend in the beautiful Disneyland Paris together with little Leone and Vittoria and some of his friends.