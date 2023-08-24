After the double date lived this week in the MX League, cougars is ready to face the tigers on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, next Sunday, August 27, at the University Olympic Stadium.
Before the double date, Universidad Nacional rescued the 1-1 draw against Toluca through Cesar Huerta to reach six points and place seventh in the tournament. Already on Tuesday, the auriazul team visited Juarez Braves.
Regarding the Mexican soccer champion, the U de Nuevo León had no mercy on Date 4 and thrashed 0-3 against Necaxa in it victory stadium with French targets André-Pierre Gignac, Jesus Angulo and the Colombian Luis Quinones, placing himself as sub-leader with eight units. Already during the week, the university cadre received Saints Lagoon in it Volcano.
When? Sunday, August 27
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: University Olympic
Schedule: 18:05 hours
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
After the tie that he lived against Tolucathe Argentine coach Anthony Mohammed He assured that his squad was much better, but admitted that the only way to win is through goals.
“Regarding the game, we missed many goals. It is clear that we gave the game that we had to play, the team received a goal out of nowhere and recovered, and generated, it was always better than the rival, but hey, this is won with goals. We had eight clear options and couldn’t convert. But I am convinced that this way we are going to win much more than what we are going to draw”he declared.
Goalie: Julio Gonzalez
defenses: Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Solva, Adrian Aldrete, Pablo Monroy
midfielders: José Caicedo, Gustavo del Prete, ‘Toto’ Salvio, César Huerta, Ulises Rivas
Forward: Gabriel Fernandez
substitutes: Robert Ergas, Pablo Bennevendo, Juan Dinenno, Santiago Trigos, Carlos Gutiérrez, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, José Galindo, Gil Alcalá, Marco Hernández, Emanuel Montejano
After the victory obtained, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi commented that the Leagues Cup 2023 It did help the cats, since it brought them together more as a team.
“The Leagues Cup helped us unite more and have more match rhythm because after the pre-season we hadn’t had preparation games and that was good for us, we went to compete and I think we’re on the right track”revealed.
“The sensations are positive, it is a good result and with our feet on the ground that we must improve, because there were moments in the game that the rival made it difficult for us. We have to refine the details”ended.
Again the team would not have the injured Diego Reyes, Eugenio Pizzuto and Ozziel Herrera.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino
midfielders: Fernando Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, Sebastián Córdoba
strikers: Diego Laínez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
substitutes: Fernando Ordóñez, Sebastián Fierro, Nico Ibáñez, Juan Vigón, Fernando González, Carlos Rodríguez, Vladimir Loroña, Raymundo Fulgencio, Eduardo Tercero, Jesús Garza
Cougars 2-2 Tigers
