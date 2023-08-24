A game where it was possible to win comfortably, after blunders by the forward, they barely tied with Toluca.

Pumas still hasn’t won in CU, hopefully these points won’t weigh on them in the end. Del Prete is already constantly losing his game. pic.twitter.com/kHY8FPJdOR – Retropumasunam (@Retropumasunam) August 19, 2023

Resounding Incomparable Victory!! Tigres beat Necaxa 3 goals to 0 at the Victoria Stadium.#LigaBBVAMX | #Opening2023 pic.twitter.com/aItAFNjD3t — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 21, 2023

“Regarding the game, we missed many goals. It is clear that we gave the game that we had to play, the team received a goal out of nowhere and recovered, and generated, it was always better than the rival, but hey, this is won with goals. We had eight clear options and couldn’t convert. But I am convinced that this way we are going to win much more than what we are going to draw”he declared.

‘WE ARE ALL FRIENDS’ 🤝 Antonio Mohamed says that the discussions that take place on the field stay there and after the game everyone continues to get along well. Turk’s reactions. #LUP pic.twitter.com/FykVEnhHXJ — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 19, 2023

“The Leagues Cup helped us unite more and have more match rhythm because after the pre-season we hadn’t had preparation games and that was good for us, we went to compete and I think we’re on the right track”revealed.

“The sensations are positive, it is a good result and with our feet on the ground that we must improve, because there were moments in the game that the rival made it difficult for us. We have to refine the details”ended.

Again the team would not have the injured Diego Reyes, Eugenio Pizzuto and Ozziel Herrera.