Jenni Hermoso, the player of the Spanish national team protagonist – against her will – of the harassing kiss after the victory of the Women’s World Cup, has decided to break the silence on the matter. But let’s go big: during the award ceremony for the Spanish players, Luis Rubiales, president of the Iberian federation, kissed the player on the mouth. Shortly after, Hermoso spoke of an “unwelcome gesture” and she admitted that she had no sentimental connection with Rubiales. Then the controversies in Spain but not only.

In the past few hours, the player has decided to have her say with a statement: “My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, has the task of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter. From our association we ask the RFEF to implement the necessary protocols, guarantee the rights of our players and adopt exemplary punishments. It is essential that our team, reigning world champion, is always represented by figures who project values ​​of equality and respect in all areas. We must continue to carry on the fight for equality, a fight that our players have waged with determination, bringing us to the position we are in today. We also ask the Superior Sports Council to actively support and promote the prevention and intervention against sexual harassment or abuse, machismo and sexism within competitions. FUTPRO repudiates any attitude or conduct that violates the rights of players and we are working from the union to ensure that acts such as the ones we have witnessed never go unpunished, are sanctioned and the relevant measures are taken to protect players from actions that we believe are unacceptable…” .

In the past few hours, a statement also arrived from the Liga Profesional de Fútbol Femenino, which defined Rubiales’ behavior as “inadmissible and disgusting” and stated that “the seriousness of what happened, the damage caused and the unanimous refusal at a global level require make decisions. The company has made itself clear. Spain and Spanish football do not deserve a representation of this level and the institutions must accompany and respond to the feelings of society”. And in Spain many now want his resignation. They will come?