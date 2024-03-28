Next weekend after the March FIFA Date, the Cruz Azul Football Club will visit the Universidad Nacional Club on the corresponding Matchday 13 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, in a duel that will be quite interesting.
La Maquina will arrive at the event after having lost at home 2-1 against Club Necaxa, while the university team will do so after losing to Toluca FC by a 3-0 win at 'La Bombonera'.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment where the Martin Anselmi will seek to break the streak of two consecutive losses, while the cats will do the same trying to break their streak of four games without winning.
ViX+ (United States) and TUDN, Channel 5, ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: J. González.
Defenses: P. Bennevendo, L. Magallán, M. Vázquez, P. Monroy.
Media: R. López, U. Rivas; Salvio, L. Suárez and C. Huerta.
Forwards G. Martínez.
During the FIFA Date the starting goalkeeper of the university students Julio González He was called up to the Mexican team for the duels of the Concacaf Nations League against Panama and the United States, while the first team traveled to San José, California to play a friendly match against the Communications from Guatemala.
Goalie: K. Wed.
Defenses: I. Rivero, E. Lira and G. Piovi.
Media: R. Huescas, L. Faravelli, C. Rodríguez and C. Cándido.
Forwards: U. Antuna, C. Rotondi and Á. Sepulveda.
During the FIFA Date, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodriguez They went with the Mexican team for the confrontations in Texas against Panama and the United States. While the first team made a trip to California for a friendly match against America. Martin Anselmi He called up the elements of the first team and some of the U-20.
Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul.
