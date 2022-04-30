The world of Dragon Ball is full of beloved characters, who from saga to saga take their place alongside the most classic heroes of the Dragon Balls. The real characters of the saga, however, are Goku and Bulma. Both of them change a lot over the years and narrative arcs and sometimes more particular and original versions have also been created, such as Bunny Bulma. Now, val_moon_sw offers us his own Bunny Bulma cosplay from Dragon Ball.

The cosplay by Bunny Bulma by val_moon_sw is of high quality. The costume was faithfully recreated and nothing was left to chance. To embellish everything there is the backdrop, which recalls spring. This Bunny Bulma has indeed arrived in time for Easter, replacing the classic Easter bunny.

If you are a fan of Bunny Bulma, then you shouldn’t miss cassidyeleanor’s Bunny Bulma cosplay: it’s burlesque style. Here then also the cosplay of Bunny Bulma by mochiiimarie is in search of the Spheres. But changing the genre, we suggest you see anastasia.komori’s Marin cosplay copying a scene from the anime.

Tell us, what do you think of the Bunny Bulma cosplay from val_moon_sw? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?