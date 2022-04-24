It seems that the end of the CONCACAF Champions League has the Pumas UNAM very distracted, in the week prior to starting the series against Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer, the university team has suffered two consecutive defeats.
Just the previous weekend they had surprised the Rayados de Monterrey at home by beating them 2-0 in the final and now they are further and further away from playoff positions.
However, this week with the double date they have lost twice, first with Atlético de San Luis 2-0 and now they were defeated by Chivas 3-1.
At this time, with only one game to go, the Pedregal team is in eleventh position in the general classification with 19 units and although they still depend on themselves to advance, they have complicated their existence.
With their recent defeats, the auriazul team commanded by Andres Lillini It has opened the opportunity for Tijuana, Santos, Toluca, Mazatlán and León, who can still catch up and surpass them in the classification in case they do not manage to add on the last date.
While that happens, the team will play the first leg of the Concachampions on weekdays and the following weekend they will host more or less than tournament leader Pachuca, where their chances of advancing could be diminished.
