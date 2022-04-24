His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the formation of the “Hatta Merchants Council”, which comes within the framework of supporting the comprehensive plan for the development of Hatta, emanating from the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

His Highness stressed that the directives of His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stress the provision of all means of support to citizen entrepreneurs, especially the young generation of citizen entrepreneurs, so that the citizen is not only the focus of the development plans that Dubai is witnessing only. Rather, he participated in its formulation and success, as His Highness said: “Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and directives focus on the citizen, not only as the focus of development plans, but also the participant in their formulation and success.”

His Highness pointed out that the Hatta Merchants Council, which falls under the umbrella of the “Dubai Chamber”, will serve as a space to support citizen merchants in the Hatta region, through the exchange of experiences and joint coordination among them, in order to invest the promising opportunities that they create and that the development process requires within the framework of the plan. The comprehensive development of Hatta, which will be accomplished with the hands, minds and experience of its people.

His Highness affirmed his confidence in the ability and capabilities of citizen merchants in various regions of Dubai to contribute to the comprehensive development plans that the Emirate of Dubai will witness during the next stage, and to lead the wheel of comprehensive development. To support the emirate’s economy for the next fifty years.”

While His Highness affirmed his confidence in the capabilities of citizen merchants in investing and creating opportunities that ensure the continuation of the development process in Dubai, setting an example and setting an example for future generations in various fields of business and investment. . And creating new ideas, tools and commercial projects that contribute to raising the competitiveness of the emirate globally.” His Highness indicated that the Hatta Merchants Council will be a first step for similar initiatives, which will serve as a space where the ideas of citizen merchants converge in order to improve the quality of their business in the interest of its growth, and in the interest of the quality of life for their fellow citizens. And all residents of the Emirate of Dubai and its visiting guests.

Hatta Merchants Council

His Highness approved the formation of the Hatta Merchants Council, headed by Mana Ahmed Al Kaabi and the membership of Ahmed Mohammed Al Hashemi, Khalifa Ali Al Badawi, Bakhit Mohammed Al Muqbali, Majid Khalfan Al Badawi, Khalifa Saeed Al Mutaiwee, Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Khaled Abdullah Al Badawi, Khaled Ali Al Badawi. To be the first formation of the council within the directives of His Highness, while the Hatta Traders Council, which falls under the umbrella of the “Dubai Chamber”, aims to support benefiting from the upcoming economic opportunities of Hatta and to involve its youth in establishing and managing development and tourism projects and accelerating the growth process in the vital area of ​​Hatta.

The formation of the “Hatta Merchants Council” supports the visibility and support of the region’s merchants, and the transfer of knowledge from experienced merchants to their new counterparts, through many innovative mechanisms, including reviewing success stories in order to motivate young entrepreneurs and guide them in their new projects, and motivate entrepreneurs in general in the region to exchange and participate The available resources, introducing the residents of the region to details of the most prominent Emirati merchants and others, and that the council will serve as a link between merchants and government agencies to develop the entrepreneurship system in Dubai and support its global competitiveness.



