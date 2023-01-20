Mexico City.- Daniel Alves was to return to Mexico this week but the complaint against him for alleged sexual harassment of a woman during an event in a popular nightclub in Barcelona, ​​Spain has him detained in the Iberian country to give his statements .

According to the ‘Vozpópulo’ portal, the multi-champion must appear at the Les Corts police station in Catalonia to testify, as a detainee, about these accusations that affect his professional present. Then you will have to speak before the judge of Instruction number 15 of Barcelona. It will be that moment when she will explain what happened to prove his innocence.

With the permission of the Pumas UNAM board of directors, Dani Alves returned to the European country to accompany his wife because his mother lost her life. Unfortunately for him, the lady’s complaint gained strength again and that led to his legal action being carried out.

In El Pedregal they are waiting for the return of Dani Alves who missed the duel against Santos Laguna (3-0) and will now be absent for the match corresponding to matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX against Club León, at the Olímpico Universitario stadium .

If by chance the law of Spain finds Daniel Alves guilty, he could spend one or up to 12 years behind bars, that will depend on the seriousness of his situation. The young woman who denounces the lateral defender is for allegedly putting her hand in her underwear without her consent.

“I would like to deny everything. I was in a place, I was with more people enjoying it. Everyone knows that I like to dance. But without invading the space of others, always respecting the environment,” argued the veteran on January 5 .

“I’m very sorry, but I don’t know who that lady is, I don’t know who she is, I’ve never seen her in my life. All these years I’ve never invaded someone’s space, even less without authorization, how am I going to do with a woman or a girl, by God, no. Enough is enough because they hurt, especially my people, mine, because they know who I am,” he added.