In a period of the championship characterized by doubts and uncertainties coming from certain teams, there are however others that are going through a moment of particular positivity, thanks to various results capable of transmitting confidence and encouragement. Among the teams in better shape, in this respect, there is theAlfa Romeohowever, just back from a brilliant 5th place in the last GP of Emilia-Romagna brought home by Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn, who had also started the Imola weekend with considerable mechanical problems, still managed to recover during the Sprint and the race, to the point of nearly fourth place, then vanished due to George Russell’s comeback on Mercedes . A placement that, in any case, does not knock down the Swiss team at all, author of a first phase of the world championship that canceled the worrying 2021 also thanks to the experience and performance of Bottas himself, who arrived in Hinwil after five seasons spent at Mercedes.

Outcomes and performances that convince and satisfy first and foremost the Alfa Romeo track engineer, Xevi Pujolarwith the Spaniard however calling for caution in view of the next races on the calendar, during which the C42 will hardly be able to repeat itself at these levels: “It’s very, very encouraging for us – commented the Spaniard to the press – but there is still a Question mark about what will happen when we will all be there to fight for the top positions. At the moment it hasn’t happened to us yet, and we won’t know until it happens ”.

Now that F1 moves to You love mePujolar admitted, however, that the level of performance of the cars could change from race to race, in a championship in which he indicated Alfa Romeo’s direct rivals: “In Miami it may be different – he added – there will be a different format of the weekend compared to Imola, and if we can start higher on the grid that could help us. In any case, our direct challenge is mainly with Alpine and McLaren. This is our goal, and I believe we have already shown that we have achieved it. We have already done it in Imola, and we will be able to do it even later. I don’t know what they will introduce to Miami, but they sure are pushing. In any case, it will be a beautiful and stimulating competition for everyone “.