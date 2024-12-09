Nor competing face to face Atlético de Madridand even being 1-3 ahead on the scoreboard, the Seville He was able to score in the Metropolitano. The Seville team has played seven games in this stadium in LaLiga, has lost four and tied three. The main problem for this team is that, despite their superiority for 60 minutes, everyone knew that the mattress comeback would be completed at some point.

It is true that, unlike other occasions, the red and white team did not allow themselves to be overwhelmed from the first hour. What’s more, during the first part of the match, the Sevillistas deactivated the red-and-white gale after Lukebakio’s goal in the eleventh minute. However, García Pimienta’s limited wardrobe prevented the team from competing until the end. Neither physicality nor enough quality to stop a rival who, it must be said, is in one of its best moments of the season. He pressed the Metropolitano and, once again, Sevilla succumbed again.

38 defeats since 2008

In this way, the Sevillistas have not taken three points in the Colchonero fiefdom since 2008. The statistic is bad, but it is even worse when it is expanded to the three stadiums of the greats of the Spanish league (Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético). And this past Sunday, Sevilla added 48 consecutive matches in the First Division without winning in the Bernabéu, Camp Nou and Calderón/Metropolitano. In the total count there are 38 defeats and 10 draws, or what is worse 10 points out of 144.

This season, the Sevilla FC visited Montjuic (Barcelona’s temporary headquarters) on matchday 10 of LaLiga EA Sports. A very painful duel for García Pimiento’s team, who found themselves completely overwhelmed by their rival after the penalty called against Peque on Raphinha. The team competed until the culés went 2-0 on the scoreboard. The rest was a review.









Before the end of the year, Sevilla will visit the Bernabéu. It will be on December 22 at 4:15 p.m., a match corresponding to matchday 18. A new opportunity for the people of Nervion to end this black legend that has been weighing down for more than 16 years.