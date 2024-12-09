Puigdemont asks Sánchez to submit to a question of confidence in Congress: “He is not trustworthy”

This Monday, Carles Puigdemont demanded a question of trust from Pedro Sánchez, after ensuring that the Government has failed to comply with the investment agreement signed with Junts. The independence leader has appeared from Brussels just over a year after that agreement, where he has given a very unoptimistic assessment. “The progress is scarce, the lack of coordination between what is being addressed in Switzerland and the Government’s practice is very worrying,” said Puigdemont, who summarized by ensuring that the trust between the bloc that provided the majority “has been broken.”

Submitting to a question of trust is a post-state that only concerns the President of the Government and that Junts has no way of forcing. However, Puigdemont has assured that Junts has registered a motion to ask Sánchez to once again request the agreement of Congress with the aim of opening a debate on the trust of the groups that already showed him support in September 2023.

“It is time for a turning point or to let it go and not waste any more time,” summarized the independence leader, who has charged with a harshness rarely used against Sánchez, who he has said is “not to be trusted.”

After making this request to once again submit to the confidence of Congress, Puigdemont has cooled off the budget negotiations, although he has disconnected both issues. As he has defended, his conditions continue to be that the Government resolves the “non-compliance” with Catalonia in terms of investments. However, the leader of Junts has indicated that, beyond the fact that these advances in economic matters have not occurred, the loss of trust in Sánchez prevents them from negotiating the budgets. “What’s the point of negotiating with non-compliant people?” he asked.

Puigdemont has pointed out several aspects as the origin of the unrest accumulated in his formation. The first, the official status of Catalan in the European Union, which was a requirement for Junts’ support for Francina Armengol. “There is an absolute lack of involvement from the Government,” pointed out Puigdemont, who assured that if Sánchez had negotiated on Catalan as he has done to guarantee the vice-presidency of the commission for Teresa Ribera, Catalan would already be official in the community institutions. .

The second issue is the amnesty law, which for the moment has not affected some of the main convicted pro-independence leaders, such as Puigdemont himself, the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, or the candidate to return to the presidency of ERC, Oriol Junqueras. “An amnesty that is complete is not amnesty,” the former president has complained. “The judiciary has rebelled against a law and Sánchez has not made a single public appearance, as he has done when it has affected his family,” he added.