More than a hundred people have been killed in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, by order of the head of one of the gangs that has controlled an important part of the territory for several years, in retaliation for the death of one of his sons, believing that he fell ill as a result of a curse .

The Combined for Peace and Development (CPD) is one of the NGOs that in recent hours has reported the murder of a hundred people, most of them women and men over 60 years of age and voodoo practitionersa religion with great roots in the Haitian part of the island after the death of the son Monel Félix.

Advised by a voodoo priest

Félix, known as ‘Mikano’, is the head of Viv Ansanm, a coalition of gangs formed in 2023 by the two large federations that brought together the rest of the gangs with the aim of overthrowing the fragile Government, achieving the exit of the government in March of this year. Prime Minister, Ariel Henry.

The gang leader went to ask for help for the sudden illness of one of his children to a voodoo priest, who assured him that the elders of Wharf Jeremie, a district of Cité Soleil, the capital's best-known slum, had cursed him, which provoked Félix's anger, CPD says, according to DPA.









Women and elderly

According to the sources with whom the American newspaper ‘The New York Times’ has been able to speak, the attacks occurred between Friday and Saturday of last week and the majority of the victims were women and the elderly, whose bodies were found mutilated and burned in the streets.

This new episode of violence occurs in the midst of a new state of emergency and the presence of an international police contingent led by Kenya that has proven ineffective to date.