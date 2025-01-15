The president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, and the president of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, They will meet this Thursday in Belgiumas reported by the Republicans in a statement this Wednesday.

It will be the first meeting between the party leaderships after the re-election of both presidents. Junqueras, who returned to the presidency of ERC in December after a disputed congressional process, will attend the meeting accompanied by the new general secretary of the republicans, Elisenda Alamanywhile Puigdemont – who returned to the presidency of Junts in October – will be flanked by his secretary general, Jordi Turull.

From the new management of ERC come “It is essential to strengthen relationships and re-weave complicities” with the parties with what, they have said verbatim, they share objectives and struggles.