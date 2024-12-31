Puerto Rico is experiencing an end to the year in darkness as a result of a massive blackout, which affects a large part of the island and which has been caused by a breakdown in an underground line, and service is not expected to be fully restored until Wednesday or Thursday.

The elected governor of Puerto Rico, Jennifer Gonzalezwho will be sworn into office in two days, demanded this Tuesday “work quickly and much more urgently” to restore electricity service on the island. “We cannot continue with an energy system that fails our people so much.. Events like this morning’s blackout and the uncertainty of a prompt energization of the island continue to affect our economy and quality of life,” González said on social media.

The president stated in her message that “all members of the energy component must work quickly and much more urgently, aware of the events throughout the island that will take place tonight” in the New Year celebrations.

According to data from LUMA Energy, the company in charge of electricity transportation, at 1:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT), 1,201,619 customers, out of a total of 1,468,223, that is, 81.84% continue without electricity.





LUMA explained that it has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is working with Genera PR, in charge of generation, to restart the electrical system and restore power, but this may take 24 to 48 hours.

Discontent with LUMA’s performance has sparked protests and led to all gubernatorial candidates promising to cancel their contracts with the company during last November’s elections. EFE