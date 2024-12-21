Miguel Ángel Rodríguez calls Sánchez “corrupt and dictator” after his support for the attorney general

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff in the Community of Madrid, wrote a message late last night on his X account in which he referred to the President of the Government as “a corrupt person and a dictator.” In a post in which he shared an intervention by Sánchez commenting on the report of the Civil Guard that has not found messages on the attorney general’s phone – a video that he shared crookedly – ​​the closest collaborator of the regional president adds that “both he and his “Women and their political environment are going to move forward.”

The Civil Guard affirms that a Moncloa advisor had “accurate information” about the leak of the Ayuso couple’s email

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s message comes after Pedro Sánchez’s support for the attorney general on the same day that the Civil Guard has sent two key reports for the case on the leak of the emails in which Alberto González Amador acknowledged his tax fraud in 350,000 euros and offered an agreement to the Prosecutor’s Office. One of these reports reiterates that Pilar Sánchez Acerathen an advisor in Moncloa, received the document before it was published in its entirety by the media. Another explains that the agents did not find any messages from those dates, March 2024, on Álvaro García Ortiz’s phone.

Judge Ángel Hurtado, of the Supreme Court, investigates whether the attorney general or the provincial prosecutor of Madrid intervened in any way in a possible leak of this email to the media that published its content on the night of March 13 or already in full in the morning of the next day. After the searches of the Central Operational Unit at the end of October, the agents pointed to the Prosecutor’s Office after analyzing the telephone and email of Pilar Rodríguez, leader of the Public Ministry in Madrid, although they did not find any email that revealed data about that hypothetical leak.

In the second report on the analysis of the attorney general’s communications, released yesterday after it was no longer under summary secrecy, it does not provide any more data. The agents explain that they have found “zero messages” in all the applications on Álvaro García Ortiz’s phone, something that the Prosecutor’s Office does not attribute to intentional deletion but rather to an internal data protection security measure.

Regarding the emails examined, the agents explain that the vast majority are not related to the case and they have only managed to recover one dated a few minutes before midnight on March 13, which contains the emails of Alberto González Amador and the complaint filed days before against him in court.

Judge Hurtado, for the moment, has not launched any proceedings after learning the content of these two reports. The case is awaiting several testimonies that will take place next January. Eight journalists from different media who reported on Alberto González Amador’s confession will appear before the instructor, as well as Miguel Ángel Rodríguez himself, who will have to explain where he got the email about the case that he himself disseminated among journalists that night.